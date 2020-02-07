113 detained on different charges in five districts  





JHENIDAH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two suspected terrorists along with two firearms from the district town early Wednesday.

The detainees are Asadul Islam, 35, of Alamdanga Upazila, and Ashanur Rahman, 38, of Jibannagar Upazila in Chuadanga District.

They are accused in a number of cases, including murder, robbery, snatching and kidnapping, filed with different police stations.

Company Commander of Jhenidah RAB Camp Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam said on information that a gang of terrorists were staying in Nathkundu area, a team of elite force raided there at early hours.

Sensing the presence of the team, the gang members fled the scene but the RAB team managed to detain Asadul and Ashanur along with a pistol, a rifle and two bullets.

An arms case was filed with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 100 people were arrested on different charges in the district in three days.

Police, in separate drives, detained 70 people on different charges from different places of the city and the district on Wednesday.

Of them, 31 were detained from different PS area of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) while 39 from eight PS areas of the district.

Of the detainees, 35 are accused in different cases while 17 are drug addicts and others were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus and the district police spokesperson Ifte Khayer Alam confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, RMP and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 30 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

NETRAKONA: Police detained a man from Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday night in a case filed over violation of a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee.

Accused Shimul Alamgir, 24, is a van puller and resident of Budhi area in the upazila.

As per the case, Shimul often proposed the victim for marrying him. As the victim and her family denied the proposal, Shimul picked up the girl on Friday evening when she was returning home from Mongalbaria area.

He took the girl to a hotel in Dhaka's Uttara where Shimul raped her several times.

Later, he took her to a house in Narsingdi Town, married the girl without her consent, and later returned Shyamganj area of Purbadhala Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala PS Md Touhidur Rahman said they arrested Shimul on Tuesday afternoon after a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act was filed by the victim's father.

Shimul was sent to jail on Wednesday afternoon following a court order.

The victim was sent to Netrakona General Hospital for medical test.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained nine fishermen from Sheikh Hasinar Char of the Tentulia River on Monday afternoon with two maunds of shark pups, three maunds of jatka, and a fishing trawler.

The convicts are Lokman, Billal, Mannan, Nur Mohammad, Alamgir, Abdus Sattar, Masud Bepary, Abdur Rahman, and Abdur Rob.

Later, a court in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday sentenced all of them to one-year jail for catching shark pups and jatka.

Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Habibul Hasan Rumi passed the order.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a fugitive former union parishad (UP) chairman from Karaitala area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Ashraf Uddin Rajan Raju, 42, son of late Motahar Hossain Kalan Mia of Dakshin Char Kadira Village. He is a former chairman in Char Kadira UP.

Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Karaitala area and arrested him.

As the UP chairman was sentenced to one year and four months of jail and fined Tk 25 lakh in two separate cases, he went into hiding for long.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday, the OC added.

















