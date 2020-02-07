Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020
Countryside

Lottery winner 777 farmers fail to sell paddy to govt

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 6: A raffle draw was held before the start of governmental procurement of paddy.
The names of 2,598 farmers were drawn in the lottery. Most of them supplied paddy. But, before expiry of the procurement deadline, a total of 777 farmers were denied to supply paddy by the godown authorities concerned.
The allegation goes that the list of the lottery winners was revised secretly at night by the upazila procurement committee.
This ill-practice was masterminded in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi.
In the upazila, the procurement of paddy has been going on since December 1 of 2019 from the listed farmers at Tk 26 per kg. It shall continue till February 28.
A total of 2,598 metric tons of paddy shall be procured from the farmers allowing each to supply one MT.  
Of the stipulated time, the procurement was suspended for 15 days and resumed. But after four days, it was stopped again on Thursday last. In that night, the new list was tabled.
As a result, the 777 farmers of the old list failed to supply their paddy to the government godown.
Before starting the government procurement, the draw was held on upazila parishad premises in presence of 10,000 farmers.
It was attended by local lawmaker Omar Faruk Chowdhury.
The farmers were hopeful about fulfilling their dream by selling their paddy at the government rate, but they became disappointed.
On Thursday, farmer Tasikul Islam of Sadol Village returned home after being disappointed to unload his paddy. His card no. is 1031 against his lottery no. 986.
Tasikul said he brought one MT of paddy to the godown against his lottery on the day. But his paddy was not received.
He got back incurring an additional loss of Tk 1,000 for transporting the paddy.
Like him, more 50 farmers also returned home. They were told that no paddy would be received against the old list. A new list will be made, it was added.
It was alleged that a new list of 777 farmers has been prepared by fertiliser dealers of different areas in the upazila realising Tk 2,000 to 3,000 from each lottery winner. The list was made final in the upazila agriculture office by the procurement committee on Thursday night.     
The committee headed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Islam Sarker worked till 9pm to prepare the new list.
The de-listed farmers said they could not know why their names have been cancelled.
When asked, member of the paddy collection committee and Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam declined to make any comment in this connection.
He said only the chairman of the committee can make comment.
But, despite repeated calls over mobile phone, the chairman of the committee, UNO Nazmul Islam Sarker, was not available.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Hamidul Haque said, "So far, I know the previous list was faulty. The new list has been prepared properly."
The DC said if the de-listed farmers were genuine, they would supply their paddy much earlier.















