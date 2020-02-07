Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:43 PM
Best of luck BASIS SoftExpo-2020

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020

Dear Sir

South Asia's largest IT exhibition ``BASIS SoftExpo-2020'' to be held from February 6th to 9th. The latest technology created in our country will be made known to everyone. Such information technology exhibitions are very important to us as the fourth industry is so close to revolution. We certainly wish it the best of luck and prosperity.

More than 300 organizations are participating in the fair and there are more than 30 seminars at the expo. If the information technology of this country can be established on a solid basis, it will be positive in all areas of our country. The solution to this country's unemployment problem can be greatly reduced by using the right and best use of information technology. Especially every year, numerous students are completing higher education.

At ``BASIS SoftExpo-2020'' a large number of unemployed people need to take strong steps to create employed opportunities across the globe. A long-term plan in this regard can certainly be successful. We expect people of all classes and professions to come to the ``BASIS SoftExpo- 2020'' South Asia's largest IT exhibition and everyone will work together to make it successful.





Md Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager
Sadharan Bima Corporation



