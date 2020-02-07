 Significance of West Bengal State Assembly passed anti-CAA resolution



Muhammad Quamrul Islam



Asking the center to withdraw CAA in the Assembly she said this law is unconstitutional and against humanity. She demanded withdrawal of National Population Register (NPR).She re- emphasized Bengal will not allow to execute CAA, NRC, and NPR. People are panic-stricken. They're harassed to stand in line for different files. She said this fight is not only for minority and expressed gratitude to Hindu brothers and sisters who're fighting from fore front. You will be identified abroad as per CAA. This is a dangerous game. People will be pushed to death slowly. She alerted the citizens not to fall in the BJP trap. The way things are going on, it is felt now it would have been better not to born, report said. In instant reaction, elderly people in Dhaka said we had similar feelings; it is the feeling of Bengali speaking area in this region.



Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab are other Indian states that have passed resolution against CAA. Abroad, in the United States of America there were demonstrations against CAA in 30 Cities including New York. Different Human Rights Organizations and India born Americans took part in the demonstration and demanded withdrawal. Bangladesh born diaspora surely has similar sentiments it is felt.



It is reported European Union Parliament has taken strong stand to pass a resolution on CAA, which has been sharply criticized by Government of Narendra Modi. Indian Government demands it is the internal affair of India. Meanwhile, India started to explain their position to the world. EU has identified this law as discriminatory and separatist.So, call to withdraw it in the said resolution. It creates religious intolerance. EU Members have expressed their observation and opinion in the resolution in 10 parts. It has also expressed concern on NRC, let Government of India ponder over it which may lead to dangerous consequences.



It is reported BJP Central Government in Delhi has signed a new Bodo peace accord on January 28, which has raised a question, will it survive in Assam, although Home Minister Amit Shah confident about its success. Concerned stake holders say challenges to peace remain. The movement for a separate Bodo state to be carved out of Assam began in 1967-68, which is a post partition 1947 problem. The first two accords signed in 1993 and 2003 failed to end militancy of Bodo outfits. The main bone of contention between Bodos and non-Bodos in the area is the competition for land and has the potential to spark ethnic tension afresh. Delhi is trying to rope in anti-talks faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) headed by its fugitive supremo Paresh Barua. But, it would not be able to stem the movement against CAA or get more votes in assembly polls due next year in Assam by BJP.



Again in Delhi there had been attack on demonstrations against CAA last four days for third time started from January 31 by Hindutva elements that fired bullets, reports national dailies in Dhaka February 4, 2020.



So it appears the movement is gaining momentum nationally which has drawn the attention of international community. Naturally it is in Dhaka media and talk of the country as peace and development is the common goal of this region known geographically and culturally Bengal-Assam region in pre-partition 1947. The lead taken by West Bengal Chief Minister Trinamul ChiefMamata Banerjee supported by National Congress Sonia and other national parties is noteworthy. More so, apart from West Bengal, Congress extended helping hands to refugee camps during liberation war to emergence of Bangladesh in erstwhile East Pakistan 1971. Let spirit of unity of two Bengal and region prevail in Mujib Barsha.



