BD digital transformation: Individual commitment to challenge our future







These are our stories, the stories of Bangladesh Digital transformation. Such changes will not take place in 2041 or 2031 but within the range of 2021. This has become completely a new Bangladesh, a Bangladesh with a digital economy, the second-largest supplier of digital labour just having 160 million people in comparison with China and India. Exporting 3D Printers and Robots by Bangladeshi people, too many of us can be a hyperbolic story, but that has been happening here in the age of 4th Industrial Revolution.



It has been a rocketing economy; it has been a soaring economy with having 8% average growth highest in South Asian Scenarios. It is no more a hype; it is more than the reality we can imagine. The techno life, basically in an agrarian society, will bring the newest hope, to become one of the champion economies, among the top 30 by 2030. The question is how such a transformation takes place? What are the motivations? What is the pirit? Who are the persons? What are the things behind? This article is not an evaluation of such progress, as it requires vast studies and however, it will have a na�ve try to understand the swallow scenarios for further motivation and inspiring lives. Also, it will opine some available individual options to contribute to the path of progress.



Every development requires three things in basic: leadership, policy, and implementation process. Bangladesh's technological development is not an exception. Bangladesh Honourable Prime Minister envisions the transformation through her Vision 2021. Not just as a bundle of paper, it started with effectiveness through the inauguration of the position of honourable ICT Adviser to HPM, the establishment of ICT Division and appointment of a minister for this vision and the initiation of Access to Information Program at the very beginning. In any objective analysis, this visionary leadership unlocks the newest economy based on technology.



Vision 2021 has imprinted a broader perspective of Bangladesh. In particular, to ignite our technological journey, Bangladesh has enacted some very important and timely policy documents. Bangladesh has drafted the National Cyber Security Strategy in 2014, followed by this, formulated Data Security Policy Guideline in the same year. National Information and Communication Technology Policy 2015 and further development in 2018 and finally Bangladesh National Digital Architecture guideline are also some of the policy documents to understand our robust digital growth.



Do these policies enough? Policies are important, but how it will roll out, sometimes matters most. Keeping it in mind, the government has been simplifying the implementation process, from bottom to top, from the union to centre. This unique implementation mechanism reinforces citizens` commitment to ICT. Moreover, Governance Innovation Unit and ICT division have been inspiring our young communities to engross ICT research, fellowship, and post-doctoral education both at home and abroad through public finance. It is not only limited to ICT, rather extended beyond Blockchain technologies, Artificial intelligence, Deep data, Big data, Algorithms, Robotics, the Platform business, e-commerce and sharing economics. All these mean to me, Bangladesh has already caught up the global highway of the 4th Industrial Revolution and which henceforth nobody can stop this indomitable irresistible progress. Let this unstoppable journey of Sonar Bangla, be hype for others.



Meanwhile, should we be satisfied? Not, we must continue our journey with more vigour and resilience. On the individual level, we take precautions to be safe from continued cyber threats and attacks. According to FireEye Cyberthreat Map, more than 300000 cyber-attacks take place around our world per day. Cybersecurity challenges or cybercrimes can be committed against persons, property, and government. Meanwhile, to keep safe, individual-level cybersecurity awareness is a kind of must-know subject in today's tech Bangladesh. There can be many types of cybercrimes, such as ransom ware, payment fraud including fraudulent use of Automated Teller Machines, Credit card frauds, frauds involving electronic fund transfer, telecommunication frauds, frauds relating to electronic commerce and electronic data interchange, online child sexual abuse, abuse of dark net, social engineering, virtual currencies, spamming, phishing, Viruses, Trojan, Worms, etc.



Meanwhile, there has been an individual level protection mechanism that we should follow. Genuine software rather than pirated one has remained always trusted and authenticated. Updating genuine antivirus software and other relevant software regularly can be another way of protecting our machines. Avoiding unknown applications should also be considered. One most common thing individual level that is using a storage device without scanning that simply could harm, so we follow the scanning. We need to close our device ports, avoid copy pirated CD/DVDs, and importantly we must disable autorun/autoplay/automount. The most important issue is to protect our password of different platforms, such as Facebook, Google, snap chat, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and so on and these all should be different, in no way should match one with another.



In broader perspectives, AAA (Authorization, Authentication, and Accounting) is an intelligent way of controlling access on our devices. There are many discourses on this globally approved framework of cybersecurity. In every single protocol, there are many steps to follow. On the contrary, what I want to mean, common sense is the most important human tool to protect our devices, our tools and our securities, and our cyber securities. The hope is here. Our Young are IIR (Incredible. Indomitable. Resilient) in the 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution) and along with developed laws and rules our dreams of becoming BEST will be transformed into reality.



Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam

has been serving as Additional

Superintendent of Police.



































































