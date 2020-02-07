

Rampant cutting of hills takes a worrying turn



The report also stated that the rampant hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes has took a serious turn in recent years in the city and district. The predicament is threatening environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region. On that note, hill cutting menace brings with it dire consequences. Not to mention, we witness the catastrophe of landslide almost every monsoon. This catastrophe causes loss of lives and serious hazards to the local people, turning them homeless.



Additionally, the country has a stringent segment in its Environment Preservation Act 1995, amended in 2000. The act articulates that without approval of the authority concerned hill cutting is prohibited. Punishment for hill cutting is imprisonment for up to two years or fine of Tk 200 thousand or both for the first offence. The recent initiative taken by the DoE is surely praiseworthy as they are indentifying the individuals who are cutting the hills and constructing buildings and also punishing them according to the act.











However, to make this drive more effective, strict measures are needed to stop the hill cutting menace. Surely there is a syndicate of influential locals involved in hill cutting menace. The district administration and law enforcers should cooperate with the Department of Environment to identify the syndicate. And dubious government officials who are engaged in this hill cutting menace should be brought to book.



According to a report published in this daily, razing hills in and around the port city is continuing unabated. Despite warnings and prohibitions on hill cutting in order to protect the environment, a gang of land grabbers and developers are engaged in cutting hills in collusion with some corrupt public officials. On the other hand, the Department of Environment (DoE) has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram and is imposing fines on the criminals. They even jailed some for cutting hills illegally. But disappointingly, despite their drives, cutting hills continues.