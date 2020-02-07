Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:42 PM
Home Back Page

Akhaura-Agartala rail link to be completed by Sept ’21: Indian officials

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

The railway link between Akhaura of Bangladesh and India's Agartala will be completed by September 2021, Indian officials said on Thursday.
The process for acquisition of land and handing it over to the executing agency in both Bangladesh and India has been completed, they added.
The 15.6 km-long railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station.
India is bearing the cost of laying the tracks.
India's state-owned IRCON International Ltd is the executing agency for the construction project on both sides and Rs 580 crore has been sanctioned for the India-Bangla railway work in the Indian side.
"Work is in full swing in the Indian side and we hope to complete it before September 2021. The process for acquisition of land is complete and the land has been handed over to IRCON," Raman Singla, deputy chief engineer of IRCON International Ltd, said in Agartala.
A district magistrate-level meeting in Agartala yesterday of three districts of Bangladesh and Tripura reviewed the progress of the Agartala-Akhaura railway line.
Mahatme N Sandeep, district magistrate of West Tripura who headed the Indian delegation, said India has set the target of completing the railway project by September 2021.
A 3.1 km long viaduct would be constructed to save land and curtail expenses, IRCON officials said, adding around 600 skilled workers under the supervision of 30 engineers of IRCON are working round the clock to complete the work.
Officials said Nischintapur will have a transhipment yard, the first in the north east of India, and the passengers and goods coming from Bangladesh will be unloaded there.
IRCON engineers are expected to start laying the railway tracks by September or October this year.
The first phase of the 5.46 km Gangasagar-Nischintapur railway track and constructions of a station building, a 1600 m platform and the transhipment yard are expected to be completed by December, officials said.    -Agencies




















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One held for attack on journo Sumon
Penguin language obeys same rules as human speech, researchers say
Akhaura-Agartala rail link to be completed by Sept ’21: Indian officials
Withdraw honorary degrees of three Pakistani leaders
Charge hearing ends, order on Mar 2
One held for attack on journa Sumon
No Chinese in BD or no BD national in China infected with coronavirus: envoy
99 JCD leaders get ad-interim bail in vandalism case


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft