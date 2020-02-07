Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:42 PM
Home Back Page

Withdraw honorary degrees of three Pakistani leaders

Demand DU teachers, students

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
DU Correspondent

A group of teachers and students of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday demanded withdrawal of the honorary Doctorate degrees awarded to Pakistani autocratic ruler Ayub Khan, former President Iskandar Mirza and the country's then Premier Khawaja Nazimuddin by the university before Bangladesh's independence.
Under the banner of Council for Honorary Doctorate Degree Withdrawal Movement, the protesters pressed home their demands at a pre-scheduled sit-in programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus on Thursday.
The protesters also gave DU authorities an ultimatum till February 23 to withdraw the honorary degrees awarded to the three controversial Pakistani leaders
Referring to them as oppressors and enemies of the country, Tuhin Mandal, a participant of the protest, said DU authorities should have withdrawn the honorary degrees from them a long time ago for their heinous role during the Liberation War and their oppressive rule when they were in power in undivided Pakistan.


