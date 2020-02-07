Withdraw honorary degrees of three Pakistani leaders





Under the banner of Council for Honorary Doctorate Degree Withdrawal Movement, the protesters pressed home their demands at a pre-scheduled sit-in programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus on Thursday.

The protesters also gave DU authorities an ultimatum till February 23 to withdraw the honorary degrees awarded to the three controversial Pakistani leaders

Referring to them as oppressors and enemies of the country, Tuhin Mandal, a participant of the protest, said DU authorities should have withdrawn the honorary degrees from them a long time ago for their heinous role during the Liberation War and their oppressive rule when they were in power in undivided Pakistan.





























