Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:42 PM
Home Back Page

Raid on Kalyanpur Militant Den

Charge hearing ends, order on Mar 2

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The hearing on charge framing was held in a case filed over anti-militant raid on"Jahaz Building" at Kalyanpur where 9 militants were killed.
The Anti-Terrorism  Tribunal of Dhaka on Thursday fixed March 2 to decide whether charges against 10 militants will be framed or not in the case .
The hearing on charge framing was completed on Thursday and the date was set to deliver order on the date.
Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka passed the order after completion of hearing on the charge framing. Seven accused filed separate discharge petitions and rest three did not respond.
On July 26 in 2016, police stumbled onto a militant hideout where nine suspects were killed after a fierce gunbattle inside the six-storey house, locally known as "Jahaz Building" in the capital's Kalyanpur area.
Inspector Md Shahjalal Alam filed the case with Mirpur Police Station in connection with the incident on July 27 the same year.
On April 10 last year, Inspector Jahangir Alam of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted a charge sheet before a Dhaka court against 10 militants.


« PreviousNext »

