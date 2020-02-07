One held for attack on journa Sumon

Police have detained a man in connection with the attack on journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon during Dhaka city polls.

Accused Ismail Hossain was picked up from a house on Buddhijibi Road in the capital's Rayerbazar on Wednesday night.

He was shown arrested in a case filed by journalist Sumon, said Mohammadpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case.

Law enforcers are trying to identify the attackers scrutinizing video footage and pictures of the incident and through the eyewitness accounts of the incident.





















