No Chinese in BD or no BD national in China infected with coronavirus: envoy





"No Chinese national in Bangladesh or no Bangladeshi in China has been infected with coronavirus," Li told media on Thursday.

He said no one of them in Chinese Embassy and no Chinese national working in Bangladesh development projects has been infected with coronavirus, let general people be alert but don't create panic, he said urging all to avoid spreading rumours.

The Ambassador made the remarks while briefing journalists at the Embassy. Deputy Chief of Mission Hualong Yan was, among others, present.

Expressing dissatisfaction about USA and Australian 'overreaction' on coronavirus he urged all corner to stop spreading rumours.

As of now, 25 countries have reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including China, where 24,363 people had contracted the virus or over 99 per cent of all cases, according to WHO.

In all other countries, 191 people have contracted the virus.

To fight further spread of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and globally, and protect states with weaker health systems, the international community has launched a US$675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.

"My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers."

The Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) for the new coronavirus lays out activities and resources needed by international health organizations globally, including WHO, to implement priority public health measures in support of countries to prepare and respond to nCoV-2019 for a period February-April 2020.

The objectives of the plan are to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus, particularly in countries most vulnerable if they were to face an outbreak; identify, isolate and care for patients early; communicate critical risk and event information; minimize social and economic impact; reduce virus spread from animal sources and address crucial unknowns.



















