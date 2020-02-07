Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
Home Back Page

99 JCD leaders get ad-interim bail in vandalism case

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to 99 Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) leaders including its president Fazlur Rahman Khokan and general secretary Iqbal Hossain Shaymal for four weeks in a case filed with Shahbag Police Station.
The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after hearing bail petitions filed by the accused who appeared before the court seeking bail.
Senior lawyer Adv Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol and Barrister Kaysar Kamal appeared for the petitioners in the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One held for attack on journo Sumon
Penguin language obeys same rules as human speech, researchers say
Akhaura-Agartala rail link to be completed by Sept ’21: Indian officials
Withdraw honorary degrees of three Pakistani leaders
Charge hearing ends, order on Mar 2
One held for attack on journa Sumon
No Chinese in BD or no BD national in China infected with coronavirus: envoy
99 JCD leaders get ad-interim bail in vandalism case


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft