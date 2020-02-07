99 JCD leaders get ad-interim bail in vandalism case

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to 99 Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) leaders including its president Fazlur Rahman Khokan and general secretary Iqbal Hossain Shaymal for four weeks in a case filed with Shahbag Police Station.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order after hearing bail petitions filed by the accused who appeared before the court seeking bail.

Senior lawyer Adv Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol and Barrister Kaysar Kamal appeared for the petitioners in the court.

















