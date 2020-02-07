Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
Environ Minister blames CDA for cutting hills

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday said Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) had violated the plan approved by Department of Environment (DOE).
The minister said this while visiting different areas of the port city of Chattogram to see for himself the damage caused to hills by cutting.
Shahab Uddin said, "The damage caused to the hills could not be compensated by fine as the CDA had cut it."
Earlier he visited Batali Hills, Matijharna area, etc where the hills had been damaged by the dishonest people.
Talking to the journalists, the Environment Minister commented, "It is quite unfortunate. This sort of practice should be stopped."
He advocated for people's awareness against the cutting of hills. He also asked the media to highlight the damages of hill-cutting.
Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Secretary Ziaul Hasan, and Director General of Department of Environment (DOE) Dr Rafik Ahmed on Thursday visited the different areas of the port city of Chattogram to see the damage caused to hills by cutting.
They visited the Baizid Area where the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) damaged a hill for construction of Dhaka Trunk (DT) Road-Baizid connecting road aiming at the easing of traffic congestion in the city.
For cutting the hills, the Department of Environment (DOE) has imposed a fine of about TK 10.38 crore on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.
The DoE's Director of Monitoring and Enforcement wing Rubina Ferdousi set the fine after a hearing on the matter at its headquarters in Dhaka on January 29 last.
On Thursday the Environment Minister accompanied by the Environment Secretary and Director General of (DOE) visited the spot at Baizid area.
Meanwhile, the CDA faces the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it.


