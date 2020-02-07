Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
Home Sports

'Olympics will go ahead'

Organisers slam virus rumours

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Chief Executive Officer of the Tokyo Olympics Toshiro Muto (2nd R) and Craig Spence (2nd L), head of communications of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) attend the IPC project review meeting for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Febriary 5, 2020. - The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted on February 5 that organisers are

Chief Executive Officer of the Tokyo Olympics Toshiro Muto (2nd R) and Craig Spence (2nd L), head of communications of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) attend the IPC project review meeting for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Febriary 5, 2020. - The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted on February 5 that organisers are

TOKYO, FEB 6: Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said Thursday the Games would "go ahead as planned", slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic.
Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organisers have set up a task force to combat the fast-spreading disease that has killed over 560 people and infected at least 28,000 -- the vast majority in mainland China -- but promised that the Games would be not derailed.
"The Olympics will go ahead as planned," he told reporters after a Paralympic project review.
"It is important to remain objective and cool-headed. We don't want to alarm the public. The infection is still limited and there is no problem staging the Olympics based on the current situation."
International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence complained that scaremongering had created an "info-demic" that could skew public perception in the run-up to the Olympics and Paralympics.
"Fear is spreading quicker than the virus," he said. "It's important we quell that fear. Only 191 of the total cases are outside mainland China, so let's put things into perspective.
"If you compare those rates with the common flu, they are still relatively small numbers," added Spence.
"The World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared this a pandemic. We dealt with the Zika virus in Rio and in these matters we need to rely on the experts.
"We will follow the advice of the World Health Organization. Every organising committee looks into countermeasures, and we have measures in place from previous Olympics and Paralympics here in Tokyo. It is standard practice, it's business as usual."
More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the flu-like coronavirus.
Japan has had no reported deaths so far, but 45 cases have been detected, including at least 20 people on a cruise ship carrying more than 3,700 passengers and crew quarantined off Yokohama.
The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
Japan has warned citizens against non-essential travel to China and fast-tracked new rules including limits on entering the country as it tries to contain the spread of the virus.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday pledged that preparations for the Olympics would proceed as normal.
"The coronavirus is beginning to have an impact on tourism," he said. "But the government will continue to steadily prepare for the Games in close cooperation with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the local organising committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona coach refuses to get "into Messi's life" after Abidal row
French soccer chairman charged with sexual assault: prosecutor
'Olympics will go ahead'
Serena in Fed Cup fourth decade under pressure from young pretenders
Bayern squeeze into German Cup quarter-finals
India snatch another super over T20 victory against New Zealand
Navy clinches men's title, Police women's
BKSP reach final in Bangabandhu National Championship Football


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft