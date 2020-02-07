Navy clinches men's title, Police women's



V-Day Kabaddi Champion Bangladesh Navy

In the men's final, Bangladesh Navy outplayed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 41-19 points while Bangladesh Police beat Meghna Kabaddi Club by 42-26 points in the women's final.

Additional DIG (Development) of Bangladesh Police and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Gazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque distributed the prizes among the winners. Lawmaker of Cumilla-1 constituency Major General (Retd) Shubid Ali Bhuiyan was also present on the occasion.

Tuhin of Navy was adjudged the best player of the tournament while Arshaduzzaman named as the best player of the final in the men's group and Hafiza of Police was named as the best player of the tournament and Meyabi Chakma of Meghna Kabaddi Club was adjudged the best player of the final in the women's group. -UNB

