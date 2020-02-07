Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
Home Sports

V-Day Kabaddi

Navy clinches men's title, Police women's

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

V-Day Kabaddi Champion Bangladesh Navy

V-Day Kabaddi Champion Bangladesh Navy

Bangladesh Navy clinched the men's title and Bangladesh Police lifted the women's title of the Victory-Day Kabaddi Tournament that concluded at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.
In the men's final, Bangladesh Navy outplayed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 41-19 points while Bangladesh Police beat Meghna Kabaddi Club by 42-26 points in the women's final.
Additional DIG (Development) of Bangladesh Police and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Gazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque distributed the prizes among the winners. Lawmaker of Cumilla-1 constituency Major General (Retd) Shubid Ali Bhuiyan was also present on the occasion.
Tuhin of Navy was adjudged the best player of the tournament while Arshaduzzaman named as the best player of the final in the men's group and Hafiza of Police was named as the best player of the tournament and Meyabi Chakma of Meghna Kabaddi Club was adjudged the best player of the final in the women's group.     -UNB
V-Day Womens Kabaddi Champion Bangladesh police.

V-Day Womens Kabaddi Champion Bangladesh police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona coach refuses to get "into Messi's life" after Abidal row
French soccer chairman charged with sexual assault: prosecutor
'Olympics will go ahead'
Serena in Fed Cup fourth decade under pressure from young pretenders
Bayern squeeze into German Cup quarter-finals
India snatch another super over T20 victory against New Zealand
Navy clinches men's title, Police women's
BKSP reach final in Bangabandhu National Championship Football


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft