BKSP reach final in Bangabandhu National Championship Football

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP), came from behind, to storm into the final from Seba zone of Bangabandhu National Championship Football beating Comilla Board-2 by 3-2 goals held on Thursday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Al Amin Rahman scored a brace in the 36th and 90+3rd minute while Saiful Islam added the other one goal for BKSP.

On the other hand, Mohammad Raihan scored one goal in the 19th minute for Comilla while the other one came as suicidal goal scored by Saiful of BKSP in the 50th minute.


















