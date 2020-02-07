Bangabandhu Nat'l School Hockey begins in Khulna today





Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation in association with Khulna District Sports Association, the tournament sponsored by First Security Islami Bank Ltd.

To make the tournament a total success, organising committee hold a press conference at the Auditorium of Khulna Zila Stadium on Thursday with deputy commissioner Md. Helal Hossain in the chair.

Secretary of Tournament organising committee Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Khulna Zila Sports Association Kazi Shamim Ahmed, Police Super SM Shafiullah, Zonal Head of First Security Islami Bank Ltd, Md. Abdur Rashid among others present at the press conference.

A total of 10 school teams coming from different district of Khulna Division will be participated in the tournament.































