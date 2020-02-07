Tigers' 1st Test in Pakistan after 17 years begins today



Bangladesh's Liton Das (C), Saif Hasan (R) and Najmul Hossain take part in a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 6, 2020, ahead of tomorrow's start of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. photo: AFP

After a winless 2019, Bangladesh might look for some flashes of light in Pakistan though they swallowed innings defeat against India in both the Tests couple of months back. Pakistan in the contrary, won latest series against Sri Lanka by 1-0 margin.

Without leading performers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh must go through hard days against mighty Pakistan pace attack though they have some promising rising stars, who have the ability to smear big if they can control their nerves in need. Uncapped Saif Hasan is sure to make his debut and will open the batting innings pairing with Tamim Iqbal. Saif had been very consistent in domestic arena. He also was phenomenal representing Bangladesh-A and Under-23 teams.

Tamim Iqbal however, hit a first class triple hundred before departing home. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das all got runs in BCL matches before travelling with the team.

Shanto has possibility to bat at three and Mominul will be stabled at four as clued by the head coach Russell Domingo before touring to Pakistan. Mithun, Mahmudullah and Liton are the next three obvious choices for Bangladesh team management among existing 14 men.

Considering strength and performances, guest might prefer two spinners and two pacers policy. Veteran armour Taijul Islam along with young sensation Nayeem Hasan will be the spinning options for Mominul and either of Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain will accompany Abu Jayed Rahi in the pace attack. Soumya Sarkar also can be taken as pace bowling all-round if they want to enrich batting line-up.

Pakistan on the other hand, have possibility to keep faith on the playing eleven that outclassed Sri Lanka by 263 runs in December last year. Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan combine opaque batting wall for hosts. Pakistan without Mohammad Amir are still looking a good bowling side mingling Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah and Asad Shafiq.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:00am (BST) and weather forecast shows nothing wrong in all five days. Toss winning skipper have possibility to prefer batting in a flat wicket like Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

























