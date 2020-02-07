Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:39 PM
Home Business

Virus impact: Huawei going to global mobile show

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BEIJING, Feb 6: Chinese smartphone brand Huawei says it will attend the industry's biggest global event this month in Barcelona while more companies reported losses due to China's efforts to contain a disease outbreak.
The latest developments on Thursday:
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.: The smartphone maker said it will attend the industry's biggest annual event, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, as planned this month. The company is preparing for the first global release of a new handset since US sanctions imposed last year on security grounds cut off access to Google apps and other American technology. Huawei, which denies being a security risk, has yet to say whether that will happen in Barcelona. Its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE Corp., said earlier it will attend the Barcelona event but canceled a press event for the release of new devices.
NIKE, INC.: The world's largest sports apparel brand said the closure of some stores in China, its biggest growth market, will have a short-term "material impact" on operations. Nike said it has closed about half its stores in China and retail traffic in those that still are open is lower than expected. China accounted for 17per cent of Nike's 2019 revenue.
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD.: The parent of Versace, Jimmy Choo and other designer brands said it expects virus-related disruption to its business to reduce this quarter's projected revenue by $100 million. The company has closed 150 of its 225 stores in China. "This estimate could materially change if the severity of the situation worsens," said a company statement.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Payments in high-value deals not a bribe: Mahathir
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ now manufactured in BD
Air India has dues of over Rs 822 crore towards VVIP charter flights
Etihad sells 38 planes for $1b
Norwegian Air’s January passenger income jumps
Virus impact: Huawei going to global mobile show
Four-day long REHAB fair begins in port city
Six central banks to hold digital currency meeting in April


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hits bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft