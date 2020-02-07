Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:39 PM
Four-day long REHAB fair begins in port city

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6:  A four day-long Real Estate and Housing Fair of Bangladesh (REHAB) Fair-2020 began at Hotel Radison Blu Bay View in the port city today.
City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the fair by cutting a ribbon as the chief guest. A total of 70 stalls from different companies were set up in the fair, sources said.
Airbell Development Technology Limited and bproperties.com Limited are the gold sponsors of the fair.
REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Al Amin presided over the function while CDA Chairman M Zahirul Alam Dovash and vice president of REHAB Liaqat Ali Bhuyia addressed the function as special guest. Visitors will be allowed to enter the fair venue everyday from 10 am to 9 pm.


