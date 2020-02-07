BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Bank BFIU Deputy Head and Executive Director Md. Eskandar Miah speaking as the chief guest while IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO Abu Reza Md. Yeahia (sitting on the dais) listening to him at the opening session of a workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing' organised by Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) at Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday. photo: BankKarmasangsthan Bank Chairman and former secretary of Bangladesh Government Kaniz Fatema flanked by Managing Director Md.Tajul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdul Mannan, General Manager Goutam Saha, General Manager Meher Sultana, speaking at the inauguration of a two-day long training workshop on 'Bangabandhu Jubo Rin' at Karmasangsthan Bank's head office on Thursday. Sixty-five managers/second officers of the bank participated at the workshop. Bank introduced this loan programme for the trained unemployed youth to observe the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: Bank