Viber launches love season chatbot





Whether the users are single, taken or in a complicated relationship, Viber has come up with an idea to make everyone cheery and have fun using the chatbot.

Viber Cupid starts by asking one very simple question: 'What's your relationship status?'. Answering this simple question will unlock a ton of fun app activities.









If a user chooses the answer 'Single', then the person will be given a short love quiz to find out their perfect celebrity match. This quick and entertaining quiz will describe the user's dream lover in an emoji and will also select a pick-up line that will give anyone a good laugh.

If the user is 'Taken', then Viber will let them create and send a customized Valentine's Day card. Users will also receive a love card which definitely will make them feel adored.

Apart from Viber Cupid, Viber also has new features that will allow users to make their messages sweeter. The app will offer heart-shaped instant video messaging and floating hearts that would appear whenever users express their devotion to their significant other via chat.

