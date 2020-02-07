Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:39 PM
Valentine’s Day Craze

Huawei launches February incentives for buyers

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Huawei, the world's leading technology company on Wednesday launched a special offer called 'Together 2020' in February for the Bangladeshi consumers.
'Together 2020' offer will run up to February 29 and as a part of the campaign, customers will get a chance to win various attractive gifts by purchasing Huawei handsets and different accessories along with cashback up to BDT 5000.
Customers will get Noise cancelation headphone as a gift on buying Huawei P30 Pro along with Huawei Watch GT-2 or Freeburds-3. This same offer will be available by purchasing Nova 5T along with Huawei Watch GT-2 or Freebuds3.
By buying Huawei P30 lite along with Freebuds lite or Band 4, there will be an opportunity for customers to win Color Band A2. Besides, the customers will win Band 4e if they purchase Y9 prime along with Huawei FreeLace earphone or Band 4.   
To get this offer, customers will have to purchase products from all Huawei's authorised brand shops and G&G shops. The offer announced by the Huawei's National Distributor Smart Technology (BD) will be available till 29 February and will run till stock last.
Besides, by purchasing Huawei Y5 2019, the customers will get cashback of minimum Tk 1,000 to maximum 5,000 Tk.    
The get the cashback offer, the customer will have to go to the SMS option and type HWE<SPACE<IMEI>SPACE <RETAILCODE and send it to 16322 number. The amount of cashback will be notified by the return SMS, according to a press release.


