Samsung launches love campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day





Fot this campaign Samsung will set up photobooths at their Uttara, Gulshan, and Dhanmondi outlets.

To participate in this campaign, intenders have to simply visit these outlets, take a photograph in front of the photobooth and post it with on their Facebook profile as well as on the event page with the #love_samsung.

Besides that, participants will also have to write 'where and how did they meet with their partner' on the right side of a postcard, which they will get in the Samsung outlets, and drop it to the designated box with their name, address, and phone number.

The couple with the most exciting story with relevant uploaded photos will get a chance to enjoy Special Valentine's dinner at Secret Recipe, which is located in BTI Landmark at Gulshan Avenue.

The last day of participation of this campaign is February 10, 2020, and the winner's name will be declared on February 12, 2020.

Moreover, all the participants will be eligible for BDT 1000 discount on any consumer electronics products from Samsung outlets except mobile phones.

To avail this benefit, all they need to do is to show their uploaded picture to the aforementioned outlet and avail the discount during their purchase. This discount offer will be valid until February 29, 2020.

"At Samsung, we are always looking for ways to enhance user experience and drive consumer delight. Keeping the Valentine's Day in mind, our team is excited to organize this upcoming campaign to double the happiness of our cherished customers," Samsung Bangladesh, Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor said in a statement.

























