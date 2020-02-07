

Launching ceremony of nationwide 'Customer Meet' programme





Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Ehsan Khasru speaking at the launching ceremony of nationwide 'Customer Meet' programme held at Uttara branch on Tuesday. Under this nationwide programmes, Padma bank officials meet with its clients to discuss on their financial needs and service requirements and exchange views to implement 6pc interest on deposit. More than 100 customers of the Uttara branch took part in the lively view-exchange meeting. The same day Padma bank CEO, joined a similar view-exchange meeting with the customers of Gulshan South Branch. These view-exchange meetings will gradually take place in all 57 branches of the bank across the country.