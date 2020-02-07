China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow





While the announcement reciprocates the US commitment under the deal, it is also seen by analysts as a move by Beijing to boost confidence amid a virus outbreak that has disrupted businesses and hit investor sent3iment.

Casting doubts over the immediate outlook, however, was the prospect raised in a local media report that Beijing could invoke a disaster-related clause in the trade agreement, which might allow it to avoid repercussions even if it cannot fully meet the targeted purchases of US goods and services for 2020.

China's finance ministry said in a statement that from 0501 GMT on Feb. 14, additional tariffs levied on some goods will be cut to 5per cent from 10per cent and others lowered to 2.5per cent from 5per cent.

The ministry did not state the value of the goods affected by the decision, but the products benefiting from the new rule are part of the $75 billion of goods that China announced last year that it would impose 5per cent to 10per cent tariffs on, which came into effect on Sept. 1.

In a separate statement, the finance ministry said the tariffs reduction corresponds with the those announced by the United States on Chinese goods, which were also scheduled for Feb. 14.

Further adjustments would depend on the development of the bilateral economic and trade situation, the ministry said.

The reductions will cut tariffs on soybeans from 30per cent to 27.5per cent, although some traders say the impact could be limited as the 25per cent tariffs remains in place. Duties on crude oil will fall to 2.5per cent from 5per cent that was imposed in September.

The remaining tariffs were scheduled to kick in Dec. 15 but were suspended due to the interim trade deal.









"Any move to de-escalate is always good. Especially, when the market is overwhelmed by the news about virus, good news about tariff is refreshing," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"The announcement shows China's commitment to implement the phase one trade deal despite the disruptions from the recent virus outbreak," said Xie.

The news was positive for financial markets and comes as Beijing seeks to shore up investor and business confidence in China as a virus outbreak casts deep uncertainty over the economic outlook. -Reuters

