Friday, 7 February, 2020
FBCCI chief for partnerships with Toronto University

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education Executive Director Elisabeth Rees-Johnstone, Associate Director Michael Cassidy, Partnerships Manager Ms. Wendy Baker of the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and FBCCI Director Sujb Ranjon Dash look at the camera during a business meeting in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim on Wednesday met with senior officials of the University of Toronto in Canada and discussed future cooperation with the country's business apex body's educational institute to create demand-driven manpower.
 At a meeting with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education Executive Director Elisabeth Rees-Johnstone, the FBCCI President outlined his plans for the FBCCI Institute to move ahead under a memorandum of understanding he signed last year with the University of Toronto. The Ontario Institute operates under the University of Toronto.
Associate Director Michael Cassidy, Partnerships Manager Ms. Wendy Baker of the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and FBCCI Director Sujb Ranjon Dash were also present at the meeting.
 Fahim is currently visiting Canada to discuss partnerships with Canadian educational institutions.
 Before assuming the post of the president of the federation, Fahim had pledged that he would establish the FBCCI Institute for Technical Vocation Education and Training to create skilled manpower who can work for the industrial growth in the country.
Under the MoU, the University of Toronto is the key knowledge partner of the FBCCI Institute.
The FBCCI institute will also focus on research and evaluation across industries, mix of curriculums on certification, micro (3 months), 2 and 4 semesters, behavioural economics, industrial economics, cyber security, artificial intelligence, LOT, fintech and robotics.
 Fahin said the knowledge partnership with the University of Toronto would be a milestone to meet the growing demand of skilled manpower in Bangladesh.


