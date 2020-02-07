Toyota lifts annual profit forecast

TOKYO, Feb 6: Toyota Motor Corp raised its annual operating profit forecast by 4.2per cent on favorable currency rates and better-than-expected vehicle sales, but added that the impact of the new coronavirus was difficult to gauge and not yet been factored in.

Vehicle output at many factories in China has come to a standstill as automakers have suspended operations in line with government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus which has led to nearly 600 deaths in the country.

The epidemic is likely to wreak havoc on China auto sales and production in the first quarter, and has disrupted the supply of parts for some car makers with Hyundai Motor Co this week saying it would have to suspend production in South Korea. -Reuters







