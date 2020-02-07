Asian shares gain after solid US data, China edges up





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.14per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.07per cent.

Mainland Chinese shares edged up, with the bluechip CSI300 index up 0.87per cent, helped by policymakers' efforts to prevent heavy selling, including liquidity injections and de facto restrictions on selling.

"It is difficult for investors to sell Chinese shares now given the authorities' stance is very clear," said Naoki Tashiro, president of TS China Research.

"Still, until the spread of the virus stops, market stabilisation steps won't completely change investor psychology."

On Wall Street, far from the epicentre of the outbreak, the mood was brighter as the S&P 500 gained 1.13per cent to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43per cent to 9,508.68, also a record high.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed US services sector activity picked up last month. Both indicators suggest the economy could continue to grow this year even as consumer spending slows.

Traders also cited vague rumours of a possible vaccine or a drug breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for Wednesday's stock rally, although they also said such catalysts were likely to simply be an excuse for short-covering. The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

"Despite all the efforts by the Communist Party, the virus is becoming a major global disaster. Considering workers usually start to return to hometown about a week before the Lunar New Year, many patients must have left Wuhan before its lockdown on Jan. 23," TS China Research's Tashiro said.

Statistics from China indicate that about 2per cent of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, another reason investors remained relatively calm.

"The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield rose back to 1.654per cent from a five-month low of 1.503per cent set last Friday.

In the currency market, the safe-haven Swiss franc and the yen retreated.

The franc eased to 0.9738 franc per dollar, having lost 0.4per cent on Wednesday.

The yen stepped back to 109.98 yen, compared with a three-week high of 108.305 hit on Friday. -Reuters



















