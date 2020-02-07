BB issues policy for proceeds repatriation by foreigners





A BB circular issued on the day specified a list of twenty documents which would be required to get its approval to repatriate money from the country by the shareholders.

Although the central bank has uniform policies for repatriation of dividend, profit, royalty income, technical knowhow assistance fee, among others, there was no uniform policy of the BB in this regard, said BB officials.



Besides, there was a BB policy in place for the repatriation of share sales proceeds by the foreign shareholders from the country. The BB has been issuing permission to repatriate fund from Bangladesh in case of winding up of a company of the foreigners on case-to-case basis evaluation.



The officials said that the newly issued policy would help boost foreigners' confidence while considering Bangladesh as investment destination as many of them analysed the exit policy or investments withdrawal policy of a country with same importance as like business climate.



The BB circular issued by its deputy general manager (foreign exchange investment department) Abu Saleh Mohammed Shahab Uddin said that the policy was issued with a view to facilitate residual money payable to foreign shareholders in case of winding up of a company.



In case of winding up based on court order, the authorised dealers, for the remittance of money payable to the foreign shareholders, will have to submit application to the BB's FEID along with order of the court evidencing endorsement of the amount determined to be distributed to the shareholders after paying up all the liabilities and payments as per law.



Besides, a certificate confirming that all the liabilities in Bangladesh including tax claims and other statutory payment obligations have been fully paid would also be submitted. Such certificate will have to be issued by the liquidator or official receiver or such person as the government may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint for the winding up.



The BB circular also asked the authorised dealers to request it for the remittance of the money payable to the foreign shareholders after being satisfied that the company had complied with all the relevant rules and regulations including the relevant provision of the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions.



Another BB circular issued on the day asked the Bangladeshi companies to issue shares against share money deposits to the foreign entities within 360 days of the money receipt. The companies having share money deposit before the issuance of this circular were advised to complete the formalities of share issue within 360 days from the date of the circular. The share money deposits must not be used for any purposes other than the main business of the company, it said.



The share money deposits will be converted into the company's equity if it fails to convert the money into shares. However, the company will show share money deposit in their financial statements as per International Accounting Standards or Bangladesh Accounting Standards.



















The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued an uniform policy for the repatriation of money by the foreign entities or individuals, which were holding shares of a company formed in the country, in case of business closure in the way of winding up.A BB circular issued on the day specified a list of twenty documents which would be required to get its approval to repatriate money from the country by the shareholders.Although the central bank has uniform policies for repatriation of dividend, profit, royalty income, technical knowhow assistance fee, among others, there was no uniform policy of the BB in this regard, said BB officials.Besides, there was a BB policy in place for the repatriation of share sales proceeds by the foreign shareholders from the country. The BB has been issuing permission to repatriate fund from Bangladesh in case of winding up of a company of the foreigners on case-to-case basis evaluation.The officials said that the newly issued policy would help boost foreigners' confidence while considering Bangladesh as investment destination as many of them analysed the exit policy or investments withdrawal policy of a country with same importance as like business climate.The BB circular issued by its deputy general manager (foreign exchange investment department) Abu Saleh Mohammed Shahab Uddin said that the policy was issued with a view to facilitate residual money payable to foreign shareholders in case of winding up of a company.In case of winding up based on court order, the authorised dealers, for the remittance of money payable to the foreign shareholders, will have to submit application to the BB's FEID along with order of the court evidencing endorsement of the amount determined to be distributed to the shareholders after paying up all the liabilities and payments as per law.Besides, a certificate confirming that all the liabilities in Bangladesh including tax claims and other statutory payment obligations have been fully paid would also be submitted. Such certificate will have to be issued by the liquidator or official receiver or such person as the government may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint for the winding up.The BB circular also asked the authorised dealers to request it for the remittance of the money payable to the foreign shareholders after being satisfied that the company had complied with all the relevant rules and regulations including the relevant provision of the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions.Another BB circular issued on the day asked the Bangladeshi companies to issue shares against share money deposits to the foreign entities within 360 days of the money receipt. The companies having share money deposit before the issuance of this circular were advised to complete the formalities of share issue within 360 days from the date of the circular. The share money deposits must not be used for any purposes other than the main business of the company, it said.The share money deposits will be converted into the company's equity if it fails to convert the money into shares. However, the company will show share money deposit in their financial statements as per International Accounting Standards or Bangladesh Accounting Standards.