Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:37 PM
Home Business

Home Minister visits GPH Ispat’s new plant in Ctg

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country forward with an outlook of 50 years and the GPH Ispat is  following the tracks as per the vision, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan MP.
"GPH Ispat is also following it. GPH-new plant and new administrative building, an outclass combination of world-class technical and construction," the Home Minister made the remarks while visiting the new plant of GPH steel in Kumira, Sitakunda on Wednesday.
When the Minister arrived at the plant area, GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Alamus Shimul received the Minister and his entourage.
The minister recalled: "I visited this factory 15 years ago. Now I see phenomenal improvement. The GPH Ispat's new admin building and the steel construction engineering system is animpressive combination of world-class construction styles."
Welcoming the Minister, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Jahangir Alam said that the GPH Ispat has started hot trial with the world's best Quantum Arc Furnace Technology. We are very glade and proud to show it to the Minister. This automated technology is fully capable of producing the highest quality and high strength steel of Bangladesh.
Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, "The support that the Prime Minister is giving to the industry is very inspirational for the private sector. As a result, the country's industrialists are interested to set up new industries."
Chittagong Range DIG Golam Faruk, CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubar Rahman, ADC (Education and ICT) Abu Hassan Siddique, Additional Superintendent of Police Shampa Rani Saha, UNO Milton Roy of Sitakunda and police and RAB officials were present on the occasion.
Earlier, the Head of Project Dr. Sayeed Shumon gave a multimedia presentation in front of the ministers and guests. GPH Advisors Mushfiq Salehin Sadaf and Colonel Mohammad Shawkat Osman PSC (Ret) were present.

Later, the minister planted a neem tree in the plant area and commented on the opinion book.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Payments in high-value deals not a bribe: Mahathir
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ now manufactured in BD
Air India has dues of over Rs 822 crore towards VVIP charter flights
Etihad sells 38 planes for $1b
Norwegian Air’s January passenger income jumps
Virus impact: Huawei going to global mobile show
Four-day long REHAB fair begins in port city
Six central banks to hold digital currency meeting in April


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft