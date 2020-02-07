Home Minister visits GPH Ispat’s new plant in Ctg





"GPH Ispat is also following it. GPH-new plant and new administrative building, an outclass combination of world-class technical and construction," the Home Minister made the remarks while visiting the new plant of GPH steel in Kumira, Sitakunda on Wednesday.

When the Minister arrived at the plant area, GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Alamus Shimul received the Minister and his entourage.

The minister recalled: "I visited this factory 15 years ago. Now I see phenomenal improvement. The GPH Ispat's new admin building and the steel construction engineering system is animpressive combination of world-class construction styles."

Welcoming the Minister, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Jahangir Alam said that the GPH Ispat has started hot trial with the world's best Quantum Arc Furnace Technology. We are very glade and proud to show it to the Minister. This automated technology is fully capable of producing the highest quality and high strength steel of Bangladesh.

Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, "The support that the Prime Minister is giving to the industry is very inspirational for the private sector. As a result, the country's industrialists are interested to set up new industries."

Chittagong Range DIG Golam Faruk, CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubar Rahman, ADC (Education and ICT) Abu Hassan Siddique, Additional Superintendent of Police Shampa Rani Saha, UNO Milton Roy of Sitakunda and police and RAB officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Head of Project Dr. Sayeed Shumon gave a multimedia presentation in front of the ministers and guests. GPH Advisors Mushfiq Salehin Sadaf and Colonel Mohammad Shawkat Osman PSC (Ret) were present.



Later, the minister planted a neem tree in the plant area and commented on the opinion book.



























CHATTOGRAM, Feb 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country forward with an outlook of 50 years and the GPH Ispat is following the tracks as per the vision, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan MP."GPH Ispat is also following it. GPH-new plant and new administrative building, an outclass combination of world-class technical and construction," the Home Minister made the remarks while visiting the new plant of GPH steel in Kumira, Sitakunda on Wednesday.When the Minister arrived at the plant area, GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Alamus Shimul received the Minister and his entourage.The minister recalled: "I visited this factory 15 years ago. Now I see phenomenal improvement. The GPH Ispat's new admin building and the steel construction engineering system is animpressive combination of world-class construction styles."Welcoming the Minister, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Jahangir Alam said that the GPH Ispat has started hot trial with the world's best Quantum Arc Furnace Technology. We are very glade and proud to show it to the Minister. This automated technology is fully capable of producing the highest quality and high strength steel of Bangladesh.Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, "The support that the Prime Minister is giving to the industry is very inspirational for the private sector. As a result, the country's industrialists are interested to set up new industries."Chittagong Range DIG Golam Faruk, CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubar Rahman, ADC (Education and ICT) Abu Hassan Siddique, Additional Superintendent of Police Shampa Rani Saha, UNO Milton Roy of Sitakunda and police and RAB officials were present on the occasion.Earlier, the Head of Project Dr. Sayeed Shumon gave a multimedia presentation in front of the ministers and guests. GPH Advisors Mushfiq Salehin Sadaf and Colonel Mohammad Shawkat Osman PSC (Ret) were present.Later, the minister planted a neem tree in the plant area and commented on the opinion book.