Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:37 PM
Icab Seeks Bb Intervention

Listed firms flouting IFRS16 standards on assets

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Shamsul Huda

Auditors are in dilemma over showing listed companies rental or leased property as assets in financial statements as per International Financial Reporting Standards 16 (IFRS-16).
Bangladesh's top auditing watchdog body Financial Reporting Council (FRC) identified that banks and other listed companies are not following the rules of showing leased property as assets in financial statements which are being prepared by auditors.
Though the auditors feel the necessity to follow the rules as they want to prepare statements as per global standards, they fear once they want to follow it may impact on listed companies' balance sheet as well as profits.
When contacted a top office bearer of Institute of Chartered Accounts of Bangladesh (ICAB) told the Daily Observer that currently the lease or rental property is not shown as assets in the financial statements which in some cases raise questions as per global standards that is as par with IFRS 16.
He said in the IFRS-16 it is said that auditors will show listed companies' lease property as assets in the financial statements. As an example a bank's rented land for its office, ATM booths and many others which the bank though does not own should be shown as assets in financial statements. Against such assets it is required to show liabilities.
He said once it is bound to show such rental or leased property as assets the banks would be in trouble as currently a good numbers of banks' hundred of branches and ATM booths are in rented lands.
The second affected sector will be telecommunication as their mobile towers are installed in rented lands which are not the telecom companies' assets.
He said requesting anonymity said, "Despite this trouble we want to practice such standards but we want to know its sudden impact on companies financial statements and for this we have written letters to Bangladesh Bank to assess the impact and find necessary solutions."
A senior central bank official told the Daily Observer that they have received a letter from the ICAB for finding necessary solutions and study its impact on banks and other listed companies which are currently operating their business on rented lands.
He said, "We will sit soon and discuss in this regard."
Another senior official in the Bangladesh top financial auditing regulatory and watchdog body Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the banks and other listed companies are grossly flouting the IFRS-16 standards.
He said as per company act listed companies are bound to follow the IFRS 16 but I don't know why ICAB is in dilemma.


