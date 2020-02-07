Video
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:37 PM
Stocks expand losing streak amid volatile trade

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) expanded losing streak to third consecutive day on Thursday amid volatile trade of buying and selling.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 12.93 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 4,452.
Two other indices also edged lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 5.36 points to finish at 1,513 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 1.90 points to close at 1,027.
Turnover also fell and amounted to 15-sesion low to Tk 3.76 billion, which was 10.68 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 4.21 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 151 closed lower, 143 ended higher and 61 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 121,541 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 134.06 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,404 billion, from Tk 3,408 billion in the previous session.
LafargeHolcim continued to top the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 207 million changing hands, followed by ADN Telecom, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company.
Silco Pharma was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while C&A Textile was the worst loser, losing 5.56 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI lost 37 points to close at 13,542 and the Selective Categories Index,  CSCX, dropped 20 points to finish at 8,211.
The losers beat gainers, as 101 issues closed lower, 100 ended higher and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 6.36 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 140 million in turnover.


