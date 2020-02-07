Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:37 PM
Home Business

Bdbl Holds Managers Annual Conference

FInMin admits country’s economy, banking in bad shape

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal acknowledged on Thursday that the economy of the country is now in bad shape and expressed his hope that the situation will be reversed to positive trend by the end of the year.
The Finance Minister was addressing as the chief guest at the "Annual Conference for Branch Managers-2020 for formulating the annual operation programme" organized by Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL).
Pressided over by BDBL Chairman Mohammad Mejbahuddin the meeting was also addressed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir as the special guest and BDBL Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir among others.
The global trade was also in bad shape due to different socio political, environmental and health grounds, which are affecting Bangladesh in various forms.
"The world trade are in a sort of slowdown and Bangladesh is not out of that. But we hope the situation will improve by the end of the year as the respective countries are taking adequate measure to reverse the situation," Kamal said.
The Finance Minister also cited that the country's banking sector is through a bad session due to miss messes in the bank managements.
He asked the officials and employees of BDBL to take the bank forward with their sincere efforts and newer ideas so that it can put contributions to the economic development of the country.
"Please all of you (BDBL staffs) take a pledge that you will render better services to the people and the clients as contributions to country's economic to build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.
Kamal reminded that after the world economic recession in 2009, Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was able to transform the challenges in to opportunities for which the country has turned into a miracle in the global arena. "Bangladesh is now regarded as a 'Development Miracle' in the world."
He said the BDBL, through the merger of now defunct Shilpa Bank and Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha (BSRS), has now been rendering services with newer dimension adding, "Take responsibility of running your operations (BDBL's) properly and turning around this bank."
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said all the parameters of the BDBL except the classified loan scenario is good and suggested the bank high ups of further reducing the classified loan rate to below 20 percent in the next year from the current rate of 38.22 percent.
He said the capital adequacy of the bank is in solid foundation while the deposit growth is also good.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Payments in high-value deals not a bribe: Mahathir
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ now manufactured in BD
Air India has dues of over Rs 822 crore towards VVIP charter flights
Etihad sells 38 planes for $1b
Norwegian Air’s January passenger income jumps
Virus impact: Huawei going to global mobile show
Four-day long REHAB fair begins in port city
Six central banks to hold digital currency meeting in April


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft