FInMin admits country’s economy, banking in bad shape





The Finance Minister was addressing as the chief guest at the "Annual Conference for Branch Managers-2020 for formulating the annual operation programme" organized by Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL).

Pressided over by BDBL Chairman Mohammad Mejbahuddin the meeting was also addressed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir as the special guest and BDBL Managing Director and CEO Kazi Alamgir among others.

The global trade was also in bad shape due to different socio political, environmental and health grounds, which are affecting Bangladesh in various forms.

"The world trade are in a sort of slowdown and Bangladesh is not out of that. But we hope the situation will improve by the end of the year as the respective countries are taking adequate measure to reverse the situation," Kamal said.

The Finance Minister also cited that the country's banking sector is through a bad session due to miss messes in the bank managements.

He asked the officials and employees of BDBL to take the bank forward with their sincere efforts and newer ideas so that it can put contributions to the economic development of the country.

"Please all of you (BDBL staffs) take a pledge that you will render better services to the people and the clients as contributions to country's economic to build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

Kamal reminded that after the world economic recession in 2009, Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was able to transform the challenges in to opportunities for which the country has turned into a miracle in the global arena. "Bangladesh is now regarded as a 'Development Miracle' in the world."

He said the BDBL, through the merger of now defunct Shilpa Bank and Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha (BSRS), has now been rendering services with newer dimension adding, "Take responsibility of running your operations (BDBL's) properly and turning around this bank."

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said all the parameters of the BDBL except the classified loan scenario is good and suggested the bank high ups of further reducing the classified loan rate to below 20 percent in the next year from the current rate of 38.22 percent.

