President asks to check misuse of information technology



President Md Abdul Hamid flanked by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (extreme left) and BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir (2nd from left) inaugurating the four-day-long BASIS Soft Expo 2020, by pressing a button on mobile phone set replica at BICC in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : pid

The President said this while delivering speech at the inaugural ceremony of 'BASIS Soft Expo-2020' held at Bashundhara International Convention Centre in the city.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Service (BASIS) organised the four-day programme with the participation of IT professionals.

President Hamid said, "It's very important to develop new software and ensure their proper use for the development of IT sector. The use of information technology has been making people's lives easier as they're getting access to various services at home. But, its abuse has made people worried."

He also said hacking, credit card forgery and cybercrimes can hinder the development of the sector."We've to solve our problems. That's why we've to adopt future policies and plans keeping in mind local or existing problems and needs."

The President also said all the government offices, including the ICT departments, should also come forward to make sure that local IT companies get priority in implementing government projects ensuring jobs for our talented youths.

UNB adds: Noting that the National Information Technology Policy as an effective milestone in the development of the information and communications technology sector, Hamid said, "If the ICT policy can fully be implemented, then there'll be increased job opportunities for young people as well as increased business mobility of local software companies and low business risks."

The President also said it is necessary to pave the way for the local software companies in the ongoing projects and future projects which are being implemented with support from donors to make local software companies self-reliant.

He also emphasised that public-private partnerships (PPPs) need to be strengthened to increase private sector involvement and partnership with government initiatives.

Bangladesh's talented IT professionals are using their talents in the developed countries of the world, Hamid mentioned adding, "They can use their talents for the development of the country if it's possible to create opportunities for these talented IT professionals."

The 16th largest Regional Technology Congress is the largest private-sector exposition aimed at showcasing IT and ITES products and services in Bangladesh.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and President of BASIS Syed Almas Kabir spoke at the opening programme. Secretaries concerned to the President were also present.





















President Abdul Hamid on Thursday said necessary steps should be taken for checking the misuse of information technology alongside ensuring their development.The President said this while delivering speech at the inaugural ceremony of 'BASIS Soft Expo-2020' held at Bashundhara International Convention Centre in the city.Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Service (BASIS) organised the four-day programme with the participation of IT professionals.President Hamid said, "It's very important to develop new software and ensure their proper use for the development of IT sector. The use of information technology has been making people's lives easier as they're getting access to various services at home. But, its abuse has made people worried."He also said hacking, credit card forgery and cybercrimes can hinder the development of the sector."We've to solve our problems. That's why we've to adopt future policies and plans keeping in mind local or existing problems and needs."The President also said all the government offices, including the ICT departments, should also come forward to make sure that local IT companies get priority in implementing government projects ensuring jobs for our talented youths.UNB adds: Noting that the National Information Technology Policy as an effective milestone in the development of the information and communications technology sector, Hamid said, "If the ICT policy can fully be implemented, then there'll be increased job opportunities for young people as well as increased business mobility of local software companies and low business risks."The President also said it is necessary to pave the way for the local software companies in the ongoing projects and future projects which are being implemented with support from donors to make local software companies self-reliant.He also emphasised that public-private partnerships (PPPs) need to be strengthened to increase private sector involvement and partnership with government initiatives.Bangladesh's talented IT professionals are using their talents in the developed countries of the world, Hamid mentioned adding, "They can use their talents for the development of the country if it's possible to create opportunities for these talented IT professionals."The 16th largest Regional Technology Congress is the largest private-sector exposition aimed at showcasing IT and ITES products and services in Bangladesh.Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and President of BASIS Syed Almas Kabir spoke at the opening programme. Secretaries concerned to the President were also present.