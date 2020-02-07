Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:37 PM
Home Art & Culture

Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Ritwik Ghatak’s 44th death anniversary

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Iftakhair Hossen

Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Ritwik Ghatak (1925-1976) was a filmmaker, script writer and actor. His father Suresh Chandra Ghatak was a district magistrate, poet, playwright. His mother's name was Indubala Devi. His family moved to Kolkata in phases. The events like Bengal famine of 1943, communal riots of 1946, partition of Bengal in 1947, and some other events influenced the Ghataks to migrate to Calcutta in phases. Ritwik's elder brother Manish Ghatak, a professor and a writer was deeply involved with tebhaga movement. Writer and cultural activist Mahasweta Devi is Manish Ghatak's daughter. Ritwik Ghatak's son is Ritaban, a filmmaker.
Ritwik Ghatak,s initial schooling was at the Mission School in Mymensingh. Later he moved to Baliganj Govt. High Schoool, Kolkata. In 1958 he completed his graduation from Krishnath College in Baharampur. Later he got admission at calcutta university for MA degree, but he did not complete the course, because he found writing was more worthwhile than having a degree at the University. He started contributing to several papers such as, The Desh, The Xanibarer Chithi, The Agrani. He made an instant reputation as a writer.
Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Ritwik Ghatak became a celebrity through the publication of his play (1948) in the Nabanna. He worked as an assistant director in the film Bedini (1951) which was based on the novel Nagini kanyar Kahini. In 1951, he joined the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA). Next year he made film Nagarik. He made Dalil (1952) theatre, this play won the first prize from the all Indian People's Theatre Association Exhibition held in Mumbai in 1953. In 1955 he made his Group-theatre and staged his play Sanko.
Ghatak's first commercial venture was Ajantrik (1958), a film with science fiction themes. It was one of the earliest Indian films to portray an inanimate object, in this case an automobile, as a character in the story. Besides, his greatest commercial success as a script writer was for Hindi film Madhumati (1958), one of the earliest films to deal with the theme of reincarnation, directed by film maker Bimal Ray. This film earned the first award from the Filmfare Best Story Award.




Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies

As an independent director Ritwik Ghatak directed eight full-length films. His noted films include Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960), which deals with the struggling life of a refugee family. In it the elder daughter of the family shoulders responsibilities of the poverty-trodden family. Her sacrifices included all bizarre acts, even her valued person. He displayed the city Kolkata in the eye of a runaway boy in the film Bari Theke Paliye (1958), In Komal Gandhar (1961) film, he reflected his personal life and outlook. In 2007 his film Titas Ekti Nadir Nam (1973) topped the list of best 10 films rated by the British Film Institute. His last film was the autobiographical Yukti Takko Aar Gappo (1974).
Ritwik made a good number of documentaries and short films such as, Adivasis (1955), Places of historic interest in Bihar (1955), Scissors (1962), Fear (1965), Rendezvous (1955), Civil Defence (1965), Scientist of Tomorrow (1967), Yeh kyu (1970), Amar Lenin (1970), Puruliar Chhau (1970), Indira Ghandhi, Durbar Gati Padma (1971). Alongside his direction in films and writing scripts, he acted and directed many plays, films and theatres. A few of them are Chandragupta, Achalaytan, Kalo Sayar, Dalil, Kato Dhane Kato chal (1952), Ispat (1954-55), Netajike Nie (Ghatak), Sei Meye (Directed by Ghatak), Paritran (Tagore), Falguni (Tagore), Bisarjan (Tagore), Raja (Tagore), Strir Patra (Tagore), Nildurpun (Dinabandhu Mitra), Bidyasagar (Banaful), Musafir Ro ke lie (Gorky), Macbeth (Shakespear), Hajobarolo (Sukumar Ray).
January 6 marked the 44th death anniversary of Ritwik Ghatak.
The writer is a freelance contributor.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies
Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend, dies at 103
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award
Science proves Robert Pattinson is world's most handsome man
Tadao Ando-designed He Art Museum in China postponed because of coronavirus
British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020
Three day-long ‘Freedom Musicfest’ starts today


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft