Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:36 PM
Home Art & Culture

Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Culture Desk

Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers

Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers

The opening ceremony of the mural of Bengali and German folk tales on Goethe-Lockers entitled 'Übernatural: Unlocked' will be held on February 11 at the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh. A musical performance by Alex and the Monsters will be followed by storytime and a scavenger hunt, visitors will have the chance to win a goodie bag of Goethe and HerStory Foundnation treats.
'Übernatural: Unlocked' is a project by Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, facilitated by HerStory Foundation. Once upon a time, in forests dark and beautiful, in fantasy lands far, far away, a troupe of female supernatural characters worked on balancing good and evil. Some spoke German, some spoke Bangla, some did not speak at all. But the Übernatural ladies had one thing in common - they made their own destinies and rules.
In January, the Goethe-Institut commissioned HerStory Foundation to beautify the bag lockers that are used by visitors of the institute. The result is a mural by 13 artists illustrating 12 supernatural female characters from Bengali and German folk traditions. 'Übernatural: Unlocked', the beautification of the storage facilities unlocks the many powerful female-driven narratives of the two cultures.
The list of the stories and artists include 'Mader Gaan' by Aabir Khalid, 'Patal Konya Monimala' by Ahmed Fahim, 'Tanyabi Firti' by Antora Mehrukh Azad, 'Rapunzel' by Fj Mony, 'Frau Prechta' by Farah Khandaker, 'Sultana's Dream' by Inshra Sakhawat Russell, 'Brunhild' by Kabir Ava, 'Übernatural: Unlocked - typography' by Kazi Istela, 'Frau Holle' by Rafiuzzaman Rhythom, 'Chadburi' by Sayeef Mahmud, 'Lorelei' by Shourov Khan, 'Behula and Manasha' by Venessa Kaiser and  'Bon Bibi' by Wasi Ahmed.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies
Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend, dies at 103
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award
Science proves Robert Pattinson is world's most handsome man
Tadao Ando-designed He Art Museum in China postponed because of coronavirus
British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020
Three day-long â€˜Freedom Musicfestâ€™ starts today


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft