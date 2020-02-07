Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:36 PM
Home Art & Culture

Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Culture Desk

Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award

Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award

Veteran singer Fakir Alamgir has been honoured with the '14th Channel i Music Award 2019' for his distinctive contribution in the field of Gono Sangeet. The award giving ceremony was held on January 30 at The Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj, Sylhet.
A number of distinguished artistes and musicians were present at the event. Apart from the honorary award, the critic awards were conferred under 14 categories namely Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk music, lyricist, music director, music video, cover design, sound engineer, modern song, band, emerging singer, playback song, classical vocal music and classical instrumental music.
When the country's music industry was going through a critical period, then, with an aim to keep alive the healthy stream of Bangla music, 'Channel i Music Award' was commenced in 2004.
Fakir Alamgir is one of the paramount figures of Gono Sangeet. Fakir Alamgir has blended traditional folk music with western instruments. He has released several popular albums with foot-tapping numbers like 'O Sakhina', 'Shantahar' etc. Although Fakir Alamgir did not receive formal musical training, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and rendered inspiring songs along with Abdul Jabbar, Kaderi Kibria, Apel Mahmud, Altaf Mahmud and others. In 1976, Fakir Alamgir founded the Gono Sangeet group 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi'.
Fakir Alamgir's landmark songs include the Sokhina series that depicts the struggle between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' through a romantic relationship between the singer and a village girl. Alamgir's rendition, 'Daam diye kinechhi Bangla' is an epic track that stirs nostalgic patriotism.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Appraising the master of struggling people and their agonies
Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend, dies at 103
Mural of Bengali and German Folk Tales on Goethe-Lockers
Fakir Alamgir receives Channel i Music Award
Science proves Robert Pattinson is world's most handsome man
Tadao Ando-designed He Art Museum in China postponed because of coronavirus
British Council celebrates the National Library Day 2020
Three day-long ‘Freedom Musicfest’ starts today


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft