Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:36 PM
Home Health & Nutrition

Cancer's genetic secrets revealed through massive genome study

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
H&N DESK

Cancer's genetic secrets revealed through massive genome study

Cancer's genetic secrets revealed through massive genome study

A massive, decade-long study sequencing the genomes of dozens of cancers has revealed the secrets of how tumours form and may pave the way for better and more targeted treatment. The Pan-Cancer Project brought together over 1,300 researchers globally to tackle the mammoth task of sequencing the genomes of 38 types of cancer in nearly 2,800 patients.
Their work produced a host of new discoveries -- from the number and location of so-called driver mutations that push cells to reproduce uncontrollably, to the surprising similarities between cancers found in different types of tissue, reports afp.com.
The results were published Thursday in nearly two dozen papers in Nature and other Nature Research journals and represent the largest and most comprehensive study of whole cancer genomes ever.
"With the knowledge we have gained about the origins and evolution of tumours, we can develop new tools and therapies to detect cancer earlier, develop more targeted therapies and treat patients more successfully," said Lincoln Stein, a member of the project steering committee, in a statement issued by the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.
Among the key findings of the work is the massive variety in cancer genomes, said Peter Campbell of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, another steering committee member.
The study found thousands of combinations of mutations in individual cancers, as well as over 80 processes that cause the mutations, some of them age-related and others inherited or linked to lifestyle factors such as smoking. But within the enormous variety there were "exciting themes", Campbell said.
For example, the work found the early development of some cancers can occur decades before diagnosis, sometimes even in childhood. The research also found that patterns of mutations, and where they occur, can help identify the approximately 1-5 percent of cancers that cannot be identified through regular diagnostics. A sequenced genome can even reveal occasional misdiagnosis of a cancer type.
Most work on sequencing the cancer genome has focused on the approximately two percent known as the protein-coding genes. But the Pan-Cancer Study sequenced entire genomes, uncovering new cancer-causing driver mutations in the other 98 percent, known as non-coding genes.
The researchers found enormous variation in the number of mutations in a given cancer, from very few in some cancers seen in children, to up to 100,000 in lung cancer samples. And in around five percent of cases, no known driver mutations were found at all, implying there are mutations that have not yet been identified.
The sequencing helps map out the many types of mutations -- from changes in single DNA letters to much larger insertions or deletions of genetic code -- that can cause cancer. It also revealed that cancers in different parts of the body are sometimes much more alike than had been thought.
In practical terms, the findings will help identify difficult-to-diagnose cancers, allow more targeted treatment based on the specific driver mutations behind a particular cancer, and potentially allow earlier diagnosis of developing tumours.
"We are finding that cancer represents the far end of an enormous spectrum of change," said Campbell. "If we can understand the forces at play in our normal organs as we age, what causes mutations to accumulate, what causes some clones to expand and others to fade, what lifestyles do to tilt this balance, then we can think about ways to intervene early, with a view to preventing or slowing the emergence of untreatable cancers."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mushrooms be answer to anxiety, depression
Cancer's genetic secrets revealed through massive genome study
Should we drink eight glasses of water a day?
Can wearing masks stop the spread of viruses?
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
Lungs ‘magically’ heal damage from smoking
Leprosy still remains a cause of sufferings
Devoted football fans experience ‘dangerous’ levels of stress


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft