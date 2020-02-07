Cold-related diseases affect 4,534 people in 24 hrs

Various cold-related diseases affected 4,534 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Thursday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 966 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Another 2,027 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,541 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

A total of 475,262 people were affected by various cold-related diseases across the country between November 1 and February 6. Sixty-one deaths were reported during this period. -UNB

