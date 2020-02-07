Three get death for Laxmipur AL leader murder





Those who have been sentenced to death are - Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Joynal and Kafil Uddin. Convicts who have been given life imprisonment are - Mohammad Zulfiker, Khorshed Alam, Yeasin Arafat Rafi, Mohammad Muktar and Mohammad Shahjalal.

Each of the convicts has been fined Tk 10,000. Only Kafil is in prison while the others are on the run.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan, president of Charshahi union unit Awami League in Sadar upazila was hacked to death at his home on May 21, 2014.

His wife Anjum Ara filed a case at the Sadar Police Station.

Police submitted chargesheet against eight people on June 2 the next year.

After examining records and witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shahenur handed down the verdict. -UNB

















