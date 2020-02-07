Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:36 PM
Home News

Three get death for Laxmipur AL leader murder

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LAXMIPUR, Feb 06: A Laxmipur court on Thursday sentenced three people to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing Awami League leader Abdul Mannan in 2014.
Those who have been sentenced to death are - Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Joynal and Kafil Uddin. Convicts who have been given life imprisonment are - Mohammad Zulfiker, Khorshed Alam, Yeasin Arafat Rafi, Mohammad Muktar and Mohammad Shahjalal.
Each of the convicts has been fined Tk 10,000. Only Kafil is in prison while the others are on the run.
According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan, president of Charshahi union unit Awami League in Sadar upazila was hacked to death at his home on May 21, 2014.
His wife Anjum Ara filed a case at the Sadar Police Station.
Police submitted chargesheet against eight people on June 2 the next year.
After examining records and witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shahenur handed down the verdict.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration of the Queue system in One Stop Service Centre
Chittagong University VC addressing a farewell programme
Cold-related diseases affect 4,534 people in 24 hrs
No dengue patients in last 24hr: DGHS
Three get death for Laxmipur AL leader murder
2 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna
Freshers’ reception at SEU
Contract-signing ceremony


Latest News
Youth killed as truck hit bicycle
Bangladesh sent to bat first
'Robber' killed in 'gunfight'
Youth's decomposed body recovered
Liverpool fans must savour 'dream season'
2 Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence
Torrential rain douses blazes across Australia
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen: Trump
Real Madrid knocked out by Sociedad
Barca dumped out of Cup by Athletic
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
11 Bangladeshis died along border since Dec 25: BGB
By-polls to Gaibandha-3, Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 Mar 21
Leaked data shows coronavirus death toll 24,589!
3 get death, 5 life term for murdering AL leader
Appeal for help
China virus toll jumps to 563
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft