2 members of ‘Allahr Dal’ held in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 06: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested two suspected members of banned militant outfit 'Allahr Dal' from Fulbarigate area in the city early Thursday.

The arrestees are-Al Mamun, 34, son of Mofazzal Hossain and Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Abul Hossain Mandal, hailing from Jhikargaccha upazila in Jashore district.

A team of Rab-6 conducted a drive around 1:15 am and arrested the duo, said Syed Mohammad Nurus Salehin Yusuf, commanding officer of Rab-6.

Earlier Rab members arrested two members of the banned militant outfit from Khulna Railway Station on January 12, five from Labanchhara area of the city on December 29 last and three others from Baniakhamar area on December 3 last.









