Friday, 7 February, 2020, 1:35 PM
Freshers’ reception at SEU

Published : Friday, 7 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
City Desk

A freshers' Reception and orientation program of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department for spring semester 2020 under the School of Science and Engineering (SSE) of Southeast University (SEU) was held at the university's seminar hall at Banani in the capital on Wednesday.
Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, SEU Vice-Chancellor chaired the function while Mohammad Arfe Elahi, CTO, Accesses to Information Program, ICT Division was the Chief Guest.
Lt. Col. ABM Asaduzzaman, psc (Retd), Principal, Banani Bidyaniketan School and College attended the program as Special Guest.
Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed the newly enrolled students. Shahriar Manzoor, Chairman of CSE Department, SEU introduced respective faculty members to the students.
Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT also addressed at the program.
Among others, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were present in the program.


