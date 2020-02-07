Google maps turns 15

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6: Google Maps marked 15 years on the road Thursday with the rollout of new features for the popular mobile app which has helped move navigation into the digital age.

The tech giant is marking the occasion with a new look and product updates, vice president of product Dane Glasgow said in a blog post.

Google has dominated the market for navigation apps in recent years but the latest updates appear aimed at staying ahead of challengers including from Apple, which recently revamped its own maps application.

The Google Maps "explore" tab offers reviews and details regarding restaurants, shops, theaters and other venues, taking advantage of location-sensing capabilities in smartphones. -AFP