Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Secretary Ziaul Hasan, andDirector General of Department of Environment (DoE) will visit Chattogram on Thursday to see the damage caused by hills cutting.In the morning, they will visit Matijharna Colony, Baizid Bostami, Shapla Residential area, Jalalabad Housing, Lohagara Housing.Those housing areas have been developed by cutting the hills. Besides, The CDA is constructing Dhaka Trunk road connecting Baizid Bostami Road by cutting hills for which the DoE fined Tk 10.38 crore.Later, they will visit Kalurghat Heavy Industrial area. In the afternoon at around 3.30 pm they will attend the meeting of the Hill Management Committee scheduled to be held at Circuit House.The Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram is the chief of the Hill Management Committee.