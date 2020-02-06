Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home Front Page

7th March speech of Bangabandhu should be included in textbooks: HC

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday observed that steps should be taken to include Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech in textbooks of all students.
The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader made this observation during the hearing on a writ petition pending before it filed by lawyer Bashir
Ahmed, former Secretary of Supreme Court bar Association.
The court expressed dissatisfaction as the Shishu Park was not relocated from the Suhrawardy Udyan where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the historical speech on March 7, 1971.
The Shishu Park was established at Suhrawardy Udyan in order to damage the memories of Bangabandhu.
The present government, which backs the independence of the country, has been in power for a long period of time. But how the Shishu Park is still there, the HC bench wondered. The HC asked the cabinet secretary to submit a report on the future plan of the government about Suhrawardy Udyan by February 11 and fixed February 11 for further hearing on the rule.
On November 20, 2017 another HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to declare March 7 as the Historic National Day.
The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be ordered to construct a stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering speech with waving finger at Suhrawardy Udyan where the historic speech was delivered.
The UNESCO recognised the March 7 speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage on October 31, 2017.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump-Pelosi showdown at US Congress turns brittle
Environment Minister, Secy, DG to visit Ctg today
7th March speech of Bangabandhu should be included in textbooks: HC
No scope to cancel city poll results: EC secretary
BNP demands for re-election in two Dhaka city corporations
Fakhrul’s response shows sense of failure: Quader
20 citizens, an institution to get Ekushey Padak
Draft UN resolution condemns Israeli annexation in Trump peace plan


Latest News
Bangladesh-Pakistan 1st Test begins Friday
Two women run over by train
Check misuse of information technology: President
Soil trader hacked dead
Govt to take action plan for launching 2nd satellite by 2023
Miscreants loot auto-rickshaw, cut driver's throat
Man beaten to death as goat eats rivals' crops
'Fix your problems before govt starts taking action'
Health ministry fully alert to prevent coronavirus: Maleque
Man held for attempt to rape a girl
Most Read News
Bill passed amid protest in JS
Taylor-made victory as Black Caps down India in run-fest
ISPs focus on value addition in connection
Gazette of city polls results published
BSF shoots  Bangladeshi, drags him away to India
REHAB Fair-2020 opens in Ctg Thursday
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Media’s massive awareness can ensure women empowerment
RMG: Dhaka highlights fair prices, safety, sustainability issues in Brussels
Truck-covered van collision kills 3 in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft