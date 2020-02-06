7th March speech of Bangabandhu should be included in textbooks: HC





The HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader made this observation during the hearing on a writ petition pending before it filed by lawyer Bashir

Ahmed, former Secretary of Supreme Court bar Association.

The court expressed dissatisfaction as the Shishu Park was not relocated from the Suhrawardy Udyan where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the historical speech on March 7, 1971.

The Shishu Park was established at Suhrawardy Udyan in order to damage the memories of Bangabandhu.

The present government, which backs the independence of the country, has been in power for a long period of time. But how the Shishu Park is still there, the HC bench wondered. The HC asked the cabinet secretary to submit a report on the future plan of the government about Suhrawardy Udyan by February 11 and fixed February 11 for further hearing on the rule.

On November 20, 2017 another HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to declare March 7 as the Historic National Day.

The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be ordered to construct a stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering speech with waving finger at Suhrawardy Udyan where the historic speech was delivered.

The UNESCO recognised the March 7 speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage on October 31, 2017.





















