No scope to cancel city poll results: EC secretary





"There is no scope to cancel the result of the two

Dhaka city corporation elections as the Election Commission (EC) has already published the gazette of the poll result," Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

If someone wants, he/she can go to the court. If court orders to cancel poll results then the EC will obey it, he said. He said there is no way to rig vote through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The EVM only count votes if voters are present at the polling booth, the secretary added.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer Abdul Baten of DSCC postponed the election results of Ward No 31 for councillor post due to anomaly in the results sheet.

DNCC and DSCC polls were held on February 1.



















