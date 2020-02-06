Video
CONTROVERSY OVER CITY POLLS

No scope to cancel city poll results: EC secretary

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

There is no scope to cancel the results of just held Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls but the court can do if it wants, the Election Commission secretary said on Wednesday.
"There is no scope to cancel the result of the two
Dhaka city corporation elections as the Election Commission (EC) has already published the gazette of the poll result," Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.
If someone wants, he/she can go to the court. If court orders to cancel poll results then the EC will obey it, he said. He said there is no way to rig vote through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The EVM only count votes if voters are present at the polling booth, the secretary added.
Meanwhile, Returning Officer Abdul Baten of DSCC postponed the election results of Ward No 31 for councillor post due to anomaly in the results sheet.
DNCC and DSCC polls were held on February 1.


