BNP demands for re-election in two Dhaka city corporations



BNP Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir flanked by BNP's two defeated mayoral candidates, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain, speaks at a press confce at Gulshan on Wednesday. photo : Observer

At a press conference at Emmanuelle's Convention Centre at Gulshan on Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the demand.

Two unsuccessful BNP-backed mayoral candidates Tabith Awal of DNCC and Ishraque Hossain of DSCC have also placed details about the irregularities, oppression on the opposition activists and vote rigging at the programme.

Citing misuse of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), they alleged that it has already proved that the EVMs were misused. Bangladeshi people have not accepted the EVM voting procedure properly. That is why they have not cast their votes. It was the main reason of a lower turnout in the polls.

Fakhrul said that the city dwellers could not exercise their voting rights in DSCC and DNCC polls as the elections were not held in a free and fair manner. It is now clear to all that the election results did not reflect people's expectation.

Demanding re-election in both the city corporations, the BNP secretary general said the government and Election Commission (EC) has destroyed the election process and management system.

"Only 7 to 9 per cent voters have exercised their voting rights in the city polls. But, the EC has made it 27 per cent manipulating the election results in favour of the ruling Awami League," he added.

"The so-called mayors elected through such an elections are not acceptable to the people," Fakhrul said and added that the EC should nullify election and take preparation for further election in both cities.

He claimed that the democracy of Bangladesh will not be restored until the people can release the symbol of democracy BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Ishraque alleged that the elections failed due to the EVM. "The paddy sheaf symbol was not even included in many of the EVMs," he claimed.

He also apologised for his failure to keep promise of ensuring a safe environment for the voters.

"It proves that a free and fair election can never be held under the present government and the Election Commission," said Tabith, an unsuccessful BNP mayoral aspirant for DNCC.

"A free and fair election is not possible without a neutral government," Tabith said, adding that the voters were not allowed to enter the polling centres due to the instruction of senior Awami League leaders. They have not only captured the voting centre, but also snatched peoples voting right."

















