20 citizens, an institution to get Ekushey Padak





The government has announced the names in an official release of the Cultural Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the Ekushey Padak to the recipients at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on February 20.

Of them, Aminul Islam Badsha (posthumous) for Language Movement, Dalia Nowshin, Shangkar Roy and Mita Haque for Music, Golam Mostafa Khan for Dance, SM Mohsin for Acting, Dr Farida Zaman for Fine Arts, Haji Aktar Sardar (posthumous), Abdul Jabbar (posthumous) and Dr AAM Mesbahul Haque (posthumous) for Liberation War, Zafar Wazed for Journalism, Dr Jahangir Alam and Hafez-Kari Allama Syed Mohammad Saifur Rahman Nizami Shah for Research, Prof Dr Bikiron Prasad Barua for Education, Prof Dr Shamsul Alam for Economics, Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman for Social Welfare, Dr Nurun Nabi, Sikder Aminul Haque (posthumous) and Nazmun Nesa Piyari for Language and Literature, Prof Dr Sayeba Akhtar for Medicine.

As an organisation Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) was also awarded the prestigious award for Research.



















