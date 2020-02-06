Video
Thursday, 6 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Front Page

Zia, Ershad are not sons of the soil, says Hasina

Published : Thursday, 6 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said none of people who came into power in Bangladesh until now were 'sons of the soil' except for herself and her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Hasina made the remarks at a reception organised by the Awami League's Italian chapter at Parco Dei Principi Grand Hotel in Rome on Tuesday.
"Ziaur Rahman was
born in Bihar, HM Ershad was born in Kuchbihar while Khaleda Zia was born in Shiliguri. None of them are children of the soil," said Hasina.
"Only my father Bangabandhu and I belong to this soil. We feel responsible for the people as a result." The prime minister recalled losing her parents and almost her entire family in a gruesome massacre on Aug 15, 1975. "I'm sacrificing many things in life only to perform one task,that is to change the fates of the people in the country. We're taking every step keeping that goal in mind."
"No one can pull us back but we'll move forward," said the prime minister.
Bangladesh has attained the ability to move forward by 'competing with any other nation in the world',  said Hasina as she highlighted her government's development measures.
Almost 90 percent of the development projects are being implemented using the country's own funds, the prime minister said.
"There was a time when foreigners used to consider Bangladesh to be a place of cyclone, tidal bore, hunger and famine. They used to look down on Bangladesh, which was very shameful and sad for us," Hasina said.
But the countries that used to be 'donors' do not come to 'donate or give alms' to Bangladesh anymore but rather consider themselves 'development partners', according to the prime minister. "We don't beg for alms from anyone but have proved that we can do our job." "I challenged the World Bank when they tried to belittle us and said that we'll construct the Padma Bridge with our own money. Today we're doing that," said Hasina.
She highlighted the country's economic progression to the expatriates and said: "We're making progress economically. The Father of the Nation rebuilt the war ravaged country and left it as a least developed country. We have now achieved the status of a developing country."
"We want to build Bangladesh in a way that everyone acknowledges its global status. Today, in Mujib year, we can claim that we upheld such a global image for Bangladesh."
"Bangabandhu wanted our people to live with dignity in the global arena. We've taken steps to ensure that and you'll have to maintain that through your behaviour and actions so that the country's image remains bright," the prime minister told the expatriates.
Hasina emphasised the expatriate community's contributions to the national economy and also highlighted her government's initiatives addressing them.
"Some of our people have a really bad habit. They think they can tap out some dollars if someone is coming from abroad," she said in the context of migrants being harassed in the airport.
"You should remember that I'm 73. I travelled a lot more when I was young. It is not possible now. Even then, many tasks are left undone." "Therefore, whatever time I have, I try to work for my country. I want to develop the country as soon as possible and I seek assistance from everyone in this endeavour."    -bdnews24.com    


